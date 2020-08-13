News Flash

#Settled2020: All you need to see at the star-studded engagement of Joe Mettle

He's the talk of town today and has topped twitter trends.

It’s happening live currently and Ghanamusic.com can’t help but feed you with some live updates from the engagement ceremony of Joe Mettle.

Arguably Ghana’s biggest gospel music global export, Reverb Studios CEO has successfully commenced his engagement to Salome Selasie Dzisa.

The couple have since this morning been the talk of town as they have topped twitter trends.

Lovely footages of the ongoing ceremony have flooded social media with congratulatory messages flooding in from all and sundry.

Feast your eyes on these ones ahead of the main deal this Saturday!

