#Settled2020: All you need to see at the star-studded engagement of Joe Mettle

It’s happening live currently and Ghanamusic.com can’t help but feed you with some live updates from the engagement ceremony of Joe Mettle.

Arguably Ghana’s biggest gospel music global export, Reverb Studios CEO has successfully commenced his engagement to Salome Selasie Dzisa.

The couple have since this morning been the talk of town as they have topped twitter trends.

There naa tongues come inside.😀



Joe Mettle. pic.twitter.com/XYhmX4NJTN — Kugblenu Beware Narh (@Kugblenu_Beware) August 13, 2020

Lovely footages of the ongoing ceremony have flooded social media with congratulatory messages flooding in from all and sundry.

Congrats Mr and Mrs Joe Mettle! We love to see it! pic.twitter.com/s7bVEMOGcU — Zacknation Tv (@Zacknation_) August 13, 2020

Feast your eyes on these ones ahead of the main deal this Saturday!

