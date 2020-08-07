Medikal finally confirms Fella’s pregnancy rumors in visuals for; Odo

Medikal has pulled a fast one on all of us again as he outdoors a very pregnant Fella Makafui in visuals for Odo ft. King Promise.

In his latest video release, titled ‘Odo’ featuring King Promise, AMG’s very own cash cow and Fella Makafui are seen announcing to the world the truth of the once alleged rumor.

It turns out that Fella’s fainting during her infamous engagement ceremony was due to her pregnancy as she is seen showcasing her baby bump.

