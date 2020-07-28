Ara Bella features iKofi on debut song

Young and new songstress Ara Bella has released her very first official single for the year titled ‘Come Over‘ featuring iKofi.

Signed unto Yakcy Records, Ara Bella’s mid-tempo Highlife song was produced by Deelaw beats.

Ara Bella displays her vocal dexterity on ‘Come Over’ as she summons her lover to come closer to her, especially during this pandemic where love needs to be shared.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!