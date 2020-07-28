News Flash

Ara Bella features iKofi on debut song

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 5 hours ago
Ara Bella features iKofi on debut song
Ara Bella features iKofi on debut song. Photo Credit: Ara Bella

Young and new songstress Ara Bella has released her very first official single for the year titled ‘Come Over‘ featuring iKofi.

Signed unto Yakcy Records, Ara Bella’s mid-tempo Highlife song was produced by Deelaw beats.

Ara Bella displays her vocal dexterity on ‘Come Over’ as she summons her lover to come closer to her, especially during this pandemic where love needs to be shared.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of You might have everything but still be a failure in God’s sight – EBA

You might have everything but still be a failure in God’s sight – EBA

5 days ago
Photo of Tic’s rally for funding rape victims gains grounds; Donate Now!

Tic’s rally for funding rape victims gains grounds; Donate Now!

6 days ago
Photo of Jayana reverences God in ‘Who You Are’

Jayana reverences God in ‘Who You Are’

6 days ago
Photo of Drupz aims for the top!

Drupz aims for the top!

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker