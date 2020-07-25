News Flash
ATM debuts with Come Closer
New music from ATM
ATM, a budding Ghanaian singer, has kick-started his journey into the Ghanaian music industry with the release of his debut ‘Come Closer’ single.
Come Closer is a song inspired by the beauty of Ghanaian women and comes along with it captivating visuals shot and directed by NFONI.
Born Aziz Mohammed, ATM is a versatile musician who is aiming at making a mark in the music industry.
