LEAKED! Watch the snippet of Beyonce’s Already ft. Shatta Wale

It was supposed to be for your viewing pleasure on the 31st of this month but here we are with a teaser of a snippet of the official music video for the Shatta Wale assisted ‘Already’ monster hit single off Beyonce’s latest album.

As expected, it’s something out of this world and we can’t wait to be the first to break it out to you when it drops, just like we did for the audio.

