News Flash

LEAKED! Watch the snippet of Beyonce’s Already ft. Shatta Wale

As expected, its something out of this world

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
LEAKED! Watch the snippet of Beyonce's Already ft. Shatta Wale
LEAKED! Watch the snippet of Beyonce's Already ft. Shatta Wale Photo Credit: Nsemsem GH/ Instagram

It was supposed to be for your viewing pleasure on the 31st of this month but here we are with a teaser of a snippet of the official music video for the Shatta Wale assisted ‘Already’ monster hit single off Beyonce’s latest album.

As expected, it’s something out of this world and we can’t wait to be the first to break it out to you when it drops, just like we did for the audio.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale setting trends with trikes & quad bikes?

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale setting trends with trikes & quad bikes?

4 days ago
Photo of All set for Sarkodie’s Black Love virtual concert!

All set for Sarkodie’s Black Love virtual concert!

4 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 29: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 29: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Photo of Pre-order KobbySalm’s debut ‘ITMOC’ album now!

Pre-order KobbySalm’s debut ‘ITMOC’ album now!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker