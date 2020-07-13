News Flash
Shatta Wale shocks Medikal with GHS 10k!
1Don simply shocked Medikal in a video circulating across Social media.
Following their latest joint, Miss Money, Shatta Wale has just surprised Medikal in his house with GHS 10,000
1Don simply shocked Medikal in a video circulating across Social media.
It could be recalled that Medikal also suprised Shatta Wale in a similar fashion with an iPhone 11 pro max.
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!