Shatta Wale shocks Medikal with GHS 10k!

Following their latest joint, Miss Money, Shatta Wale has just surprised Medikal in his house with GHS 10,000

1Don simply shocked Medikal in a video circulating across Social media.

It could be recalled that Medikal also suprised Shatta Wale in a similar fashion with an iPhone 11 pro max.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!