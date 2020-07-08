Yaa Pono is about to take us back to 1997

Yaa Pono has released a teaser video for a yet-to-be-released-song that will bring the vintage 1990’s Highlife back!

Titled 1997, Yaa Pono teamed up with music producer Dr Ray to churn out this top song that will surely spark a revolution in Ghanaian music.

Burger highlife is a distinctive form of Highlife music that is a crossover style between highlife, disco and funk music.

