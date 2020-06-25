News Flash

Let's turn it up with Tsoobi on 26th June

Tsoobi is ready for 2020

Let's turn it up with Tsoobi 26th June
Photo Credit: @tsoobi.official/Instagram

Music sensation Tsoobi, coming straight out of Ghana, is ready to release her first international song titled “Turn It Up“.

Transcending international borders, Tsoobi has found a team in a country that is known for making hit songs; Sweden, to push her music to the greater audience.

Turn It Up will be released on 26th June 2020 via ITZ A VIBE

The result is a real summer jam that perfectly showcases this new African talent.

