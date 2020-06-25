Let’s turn it up with Tsoobi on 26th June

Music sensation Tsoobi, coming straight out of Ghana, is ready to release her first international song titled “Turn It Up“.

Transcending international borders, Tsoobi has found a team in a country that is known for making hit songs; Sweden, to push her music to the greater audience.

Turn It Up will be released on 26th June 2020 via ITZ A VIBE

The result is a real summer jam that perfectly showcases this new African talent.

