Hot! Kevin Fianko to feature on Medikal's Island EP

Ghanaian-American based rapper Kevin Fianko is set to be featured on two songs off Medikal‘s upcoming 6-track Island EP.

Choosing Kevin Fianko for two separate songs goes to label him as a very special talent to watch out for as the rapper seeks to propel the rap industry into higher heights.

Medikal announced the desire to release a new EP a couple of days ago after shelving plans to release his second album, titled The Truth.

The Kayayo hitmaker, he will now release EP first before the main album comes through.

Kevin Fianko announces K Rich as signee on new label

