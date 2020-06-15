Hot! Kevin Fianko to feature on Medikal’s Island EP

Ghanaian-American based rapper Kevin Fianko is set to be featured on two songs off Medikal‘s upcoming 6-track Island EP.

Choosing Kevin Fianko for two separate songs goes to label him as a very special talent to watch out for as the rapper seeks to propel the rap industry into higher heights.

Medikal announced the desire to release a new EP a couple of days ago after shelving plans to release his second album, titled The Truth.

The Kayayo hitmaker, he will now release EP first before the main album comes through.

