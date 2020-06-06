News Flash

AY Poyoo garners attention of Hip hop legend, Snoop Dogg

He gained attention via an Instagram comment

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 19 mins ago
AY Poyoo garners attention of Hip hop legend, Snoop Dogg
AY Poyoo garners attention of Hip hop legend, Snoop Dogg

Young Ghanaian rapper, AY Poyoo has gained the attention of ace American hip hop legend, Snoop Dogg.

In an Instagram comment under one of AY Poyoo’s trending videos, Snoop Dogg expressed his excitement at the rapper’s claim of being the “goat” of GH Rap.

Advertisement

He commented, “Where you find this goat Mouf rapper (adding laughing emojis)“.

The comment from the comic rapper that derived Snoops reaction read, “Yeah I’m AY Poyoo the face of GH Rap and I’m the G.O.A.T so everybody washout”.

It’s seems his consistency and persistence since he came into the limelight is beginning to gain him some global recognition.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Triple threat! Shatta Wale storms Billboard, Times Square NY, set to feature Beyonce on next album

Triple threat! Shatta Wale storms Billboard, Times Square NY, set to feature Beyonce on next album

4 days ago
Photo of Gyakie poised to release maiden EP; SEED

Gyakie poised to release maiden EP; SEED

4 days ago
Photo of New BRYAN THE MENSAH EP in June!

New BRYAN THE MENSAH EP in June!

5 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 22: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 22: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker