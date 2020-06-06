AY Poyoo garners attention of Hip hop legend, Snoop Dogg

Young Ghanaian rapper, AY Poyoo has gained the attention of ace American hip hop legend, Snoop Dogg.

In an Instagram comment under one of AY Poyoo’s trending videos, Snoop Dogg expressed his excitement at the rapper’s claim of being the “goat” of GH Rap.

Advertisement

He commented, “Where you find this goat Mouf rapper (adding laughing emojis)“.

The comment from the comic rapper that derived Snoops reaction read, “Yeah I’m AY Poyoo the face of GH Rap and I’m the G.O.A.T so everybody washout”.

It’s seems his consistency and persistence since he came into the limelight is beginning to gain him some global recognition.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!