New BRYAN THE MENSAH EP in June!

After enjoying voluminous stream success with his I Don’t Feel Like Going Outside EP, BRYAN THE MENSAH has announced the release of a follow-up EP this June.

The upcoming EP, which will be his 4th in total, will be followed also by BRYAN THE MENSAH’s debut album.

The young artist is also preparing to release new merchandise focused on his New EP via his official website www.bryanthemensah.com.

