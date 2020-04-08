News Flash
Medikal readies for new album as cover art drops for; The Truth
He has dropped the official artwork for his latest album
Medikal has dropped the official album cover art for his latest album, The Ttuth.
Advertisement
More updates will be given as and when it comes up. The anticipation is off the roof for what most pundits are terming a ‘Game Changing’ album.
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!
Leave a Reply