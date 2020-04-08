News Flash

Medikal readies for new album as cover art drops for; The Truth

He has dropped the official artwork for his latest album

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Medikal has dropped the official album cover art for his latest album, The Ttuth.

More updates will be given as and when it comes up. The anticipation is off the roof for what most pundits are terming a ‘Game Changing’ album.

