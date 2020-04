Newcomer Moh had made a gigantic debut onto the music scene with Belinda, featuring Mr. Eazi.

On Belinda, Produced by Lexyz, Moh makes a very statement with the catchy pop collaboration which is sure to kick-start a lush career for Moh.

