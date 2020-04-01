Producer Wars: Appietus vs Jay Q, 4 hours more!!!

News Flash

These legends battle it out to see whose the better producer on Instagram live soon

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

In about 4 hours, social media will be invaded by the most epic beatmaking war between 2 of Ghana’s celebrated hitmaking producers; Appietus and JayQ.

Even Sarkodie couldn’t wait to be taken down memory lane with the monster hits that these 2 produced as he took to his twitter page to announce the showdown.

Their inputs have undeniably shaped a major part of our upbringing and love for Ghanaian Hiplife, Highlife and Azonto genres.

So who wears the crown tonight? All roads leads to Jay Q’s instagram page as he goes live.

