Major! FC Barcelona enjoy Shatta Wale’s Borjor

Shatta Wale has been recognised by major football club FC Barcelona after the Spanish champions made a post with his song.

FC Barcelona posted on their IG stories a video of their dressing room with Shatta Wale’s Borjor playing in the background.

Another great feat for Ghanaian music

