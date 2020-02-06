Major! FC Barcelona enjoy Shatta Wale’s Borjor

News Flash

Shatta Wale has been recognised by major football club FC Barcelona after the Spanish champions made a post with his song.

FC Barcelona posted on their IG stories a video of their dressing room with Shatta Wale’s Borjor playing in the background.

Another great feat for Ghanaian music

Video Premiere: Borjor by Shatta Wale

