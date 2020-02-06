News Flash
Major! FC Barcelona enjoy Shatta Wale’s Borjor
Shatta Wale has been recognised by major football club FC Barcelona after the Spanish champions made a post with his song.
FC Barcelona posted on their IG stories a video of their dressing room with Shatta Wale’s Borjor playing in the background.
Y’all check @FCBarcelona IG story 😢😢😢😢@shattawalegh you be KING— KNUST Shatta Wale (@shizzlem1) February 6, 2020
Herh this is what we call putting Ghana on the map 😩😩@KwabenaWann @Mr_Ceyram @arymah_rashid @visaboyy @Gedio10 @Lil_Nicki_Gh help me share this 😩😩😩❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/9AC76oQcU9
Another great feat for Ghanaian music
