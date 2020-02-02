La Meme Gang to debut at 2020 SXSW music festival in Texas, USA

Ghana’s La Meme Gang have been billed to perform at the 2020 SXSW music festival in Texas, USA.

The iconic hip hop group will be one of many global stars to rock the stages on March 13th-22nd festival.

The South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival celebrates the convergence of music industries, fostering creative and professional growth alike and it’s encouraging to see a fair representation of Ghanaian talents exported to wave high our flag.