News Flash

La Meme Gang to debut at 2020 SXSW music festival in Texas, USA

The iconic hip hop group will be one of many global stars to rock the stages on March 13th-22nd festival.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 11 seconds ago
La Meme Gang to debut at 2020 SXSW music festival in Texas, USA
La Meme Gang to debut at 2020 SXSW music festival in Texas, USA Photo Credit: La Meme Gang/Instagram

Ghana’s La Meme Gang have been billed to perform at the 2020 SXSW music festival in Texas, USA.

Advertisement

The iconic hip hop group will be one of many global stars to rock the stages on March 13th-22nd festival.

The South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival celebrates the convergence of music industries, fostering creative and professional growth alike and it’s encouraging to see a fair representation of Ghanaian talents exported to wave high our flag.

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Knii Lante lauds Government for releasing 275 Ambulances

Knii Lante lauds Government for releasing 275 Ambulances

4 days ago
Photo of Grammy award-winning Reggae band, Steel Pulse set to rock Ghana in March

Grammy award-winning Reggae band, Steel Pulse set to rock Ghana in March

4 days ago
Photo of George Quaye throws subtle jabs at Shatta Movement & BHIM Nation

George Quaye throws subtle jabs at Shatta Movement & BHIM Nation

5 days ago
Photo of Nominations for 2020 VGMA to close on January 31 without extension

Nominations for 2020 VGMA to close on January 31 without extension

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: