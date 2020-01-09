News Flash

Evangelist I K Aning (Bobolebobo) teases with BTS of upcoming song

Get ready for something new!

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 5 mins ago
Evangelist I K Aning (Bobolibobo) teases with BTS of upcoming song
Evangelist I K Aning (Bobolibobo) teases with BTS of upcoming song. Photo Credit: Evangelist I K ANING/Facebook

Evangelist I K Aning has released a short teaser video of his upcoming new song titled Obiaa Wo Problem that is expected to cause waves in 2020.

The Bobolebobo artist had a relatively quiet 2019 when compared to the succes of 2018 but will look forward to getting back into the upper echelon of then Ghanaian music industry when this is released.

