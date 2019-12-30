Singer eShun, over the weekend was enstooled as the as a Queen Mother in Gomoa Afransi in the Central Region of Ghana with the title Queen Esi eShun I.

eShun will serve as the Queen of Juvenile and the youth of Gomoa Afransi after her crowning by the King of the traditional council of Gomoa Afransi.

eShun crowned Queen Mother in Gomoa Afransi. Photo Credit: Photoville

eShun crowned Queen Mother in Gomoa Afransi

