Samini and Shatta Wale shock Ghanaians with latest joint; Celebration
This was the last thing on the minds of music pundits; to hear a collaboration between these 2 acts.
Samini and Shatta Wale have made history after settling their long-standing beef by releasing an unexpected Christmas banger titled, Celebration.
Listen below:
