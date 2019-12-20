News Flash

Samini and Shatta Wale shock Ghanaians with latest joint; Celebration

This was the last thing on the minds of music pundits; to hear a collaboration between these 2 acts.

Samini and Shatta Wale have made history after settling their long-standing beef by releasing an unexpected Christmas banger titled, Celebration.

This was the last thing on the minds of music pundits to hear a collaboration between the High Grade Family head honcho Samini and the Shatta Movement boss.

