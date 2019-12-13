Billboard certifies Stonebwoy

After featuring Reggae icon Sizzla Kalonji‘s album, Stonebwoy has been presented with a plaque by Billboard for the exploits of the album on the worldwide music charts.

Stonewboy, who featured on the song titled ‘Shoot Yuh‘ on Sizzla’s Welcome to Judgement Yard album, was honoured with the plaque after the album placed 2nd on Billboard’s World Reggae Albums.

