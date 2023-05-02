Kobby Loam: the young entertainment, media & Digital Entrepreneur

Osei Kwabena Seffah-Bonsu, widely known in the Entertainment, Media & Communications landscape as Kobby Loam, is a creative genius who has aggregated a whole lot of rich experience in his field of work as an Entertainment, Media & Digital Entrepreneur.

He is the founder & CEO of Loam Entertainment; a composite Entertainment company which is into Talent Management, Event Planning & Management, Music Production, Music Publishing, Music Distribution, Music Promotion & Marketing, A & R.”

Kobby Loam hails from Amoaful in the Ashanti region of Ghana. He has had a strong passion for excellence and entrepreneurship right from his childhood. His academic laurels cannot be looked over, he has always been a creative arts enthusiast who finds serious interest in arts and entertainment, especially music.

The drive for his passion in the creative arts space shot to a high level when was awarded as a 2X Overall Best Student in Creative Arts in his primary school days. He’s a proud alumni of the great Pope John Senior High School and currently studying Public Relations at UNIMAC(GIJ).

Over the years, he has been a pivotal instrument in making sure that upcoming musicians are given hope & motivation. In 2021, he was honored by Talent House Awards for his efforts & dedication to his work; and the massive impact he has had on the entertainment industry in Ghana.

Whiles in high school, Kobby Loam was actively involved in entertainment. This led to his appointment as the Coordinator of the Pope John SHS entertainment committee. He was in charge of the organization of events and coordination of team members to ensure effective work.

He has directly & indirectly worked on promotional campaigns for huge entertainers & creatives such as Bill Asamoah, KECHE, Genius Selection, Comedian Waris, Nana Romeo, Dj Justice, Kula Perry,Bullgod Of Bullhaus,John Dumelo, Funny Face, Sneaker Nyame, Odehyie Apparel, Quamina MP, Kofi Okyere Darko(KOD) and many others.

Kobby Loam has lead digital, PR campaigns and event projects for companies & brands such as; Leafy Lifestyle Ghana, Rock Energy Drink, Greenway International, Odehyie Apparel,E & R Luxury Travels, Melo Foods, Ntim Travel & Tour, Truth TV, Fear No Man Clothing, Talent House Awards, Youth Empowerment Awards, Rhythms On Da Runway.

He has also worked with media agencies such as; Accra FM, Top FM, Goodies Radio, Safoa Band, 3RD TV, Jblack Conceptz and many others.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.