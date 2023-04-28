Kobby Loam: The Young Entertainment, Media & Digital Entrepreneur

Loam Entertainment is a composite Entertainment company in Ghana founded in May, 2018 by Osei Kwabena Seffah-Bonsu widely known as Kobby Loam.

It is an establishment motivated by passion and desire. Our priority is to make a massive revolution in the entire entertainment industry across the world.

We are also aimed at helping upcoming musicians reach greater heights in the music industry. We also take priority in propelling musicians to the mainstream, through to the international level. We aim to widen the scope of the world through Entertainment.

Loam Entertainment is a company that specializes in Talent Management, Events Planning & Management, Music Production, Music Distribution, Music Publishing, Music Marketing/Promotion, A & R.

The company currently manages music producer; FedMusic and also offers premium services to musicians, creatives & other stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

They have partnered and lead event projects for Talent House Awards, Youth Empowerment Awards and many more.

They have also worked directly and indirectly with big musicians & personalities in Ghana such as KECHE, Dahlin Gage, Bill Asamoah, KECHE, Genius Selection, Comedian Waris, Nana Romeo, Dj Justice, Kula Perry, Bullgod Of Bullhaus, John Dumelo, Funny Face, Sneaker Nyame, Odehyie Apparel, Quamina MP, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) and many others.

In 2021, they partnered with Deep Beats Music Group to sign a Ghanaian hip-hop musician called Big Monii who is based in South Africa. Big Monii has chalked huge successes by virtue of partnership with Loam Entertainment.

He released his debut studio album titled Any Given Tuesday which featured Medikal, Talaat Yarky, Doupboy Laska and other big South African musicians.

Many songs off the album got featured on South Africa’s Real HouseWives Of Durban reality show, identifying Big Monii as the first Ghanaian musician to ever perform on such big platform.

It is evident through the growing number of successes; The agency is becoming a major enabler in the entertainment industry across the world.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.