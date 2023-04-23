Director Hafiz to host Fine Cinematics Workshop on April 26 with Asihene, Skyface, KP Selorm, Mic Yamoah for free!

Renowned Ghanaian filmmaker Salifu Abdul Hafiz (directorhafiz) has launched his foundation THE SALIFU FOUNDATION (@tsfconnect ) which collaborates on this filmmaking workshop with Academic City University College to train and build existing and the next generation of filmmakers.

Abdul Hafiz founded Digital Creative Media, a video production company and creative agency that has produced local and international content for institutions like the BBC, UN-IFAD, IDH, USAID, Canadian High Commission Ghana, Global Citizen, Ban Ki-Moon Centre and more.

They have also shot content for celebrities like Idris Elba, Mr Eazi, King Promise, Sarkodie, FuseODG and more.

Abdul Hafiz after training many filmmakers over the last eight years have heeded to the call of the people to give more opportunities to existing and upcoming filmmakers, hence this free workshop targeted at anyone trying to peruse a career in filmmaking.

Top industry creatives like Nana Kofi Asihene, Yaw Skyface, KP Selorm and Mic Yamoah will be present to speak on their Journey, share their knowledge and skills with participants.

The Fine Cinematics Workshop has some international brands like Hollyland Technologies, Aputure Lighting, Deity Microphones, Amaran Lighting and ZGCine supporting.

Interested persons should register via a link in @finecinematicsworkshop bio on Instagram via this link

Date: 26th April, 2023.

Time: 10am to 4pm

Location: Academic City Campus, Haatso

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.