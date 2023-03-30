Music marketer Zolla Nie appointed Creative Head of International Relations for Creat Naija

Zolla Nie has been appointed as the creative head of international relations officer for Creat Naija to enable people in the creative industry.

Zolla Nie is the CEO for Livenewsgh Creative Hub and a very insightful Ghanaian Music Marketer, Brand and Event Manager, and a Public Relations Officer.

Zolla Nie holds an enviable record of working directly for both international and local artists; notable among his huge repertoire of artistes worked with are Starzee (multiple award-winning female artist, Sierra Leone), Terror – D(Australia based Sierra Leonean), Damaris(USA), Mya Sima(Belgium), Rose Adjei(Ghana), OV(Ghana) just to mention a few.

Zolla has done countless activations for artists and has coordinated dozens of events both locally and internationally, during which he played the role of an artiste liaison for AfroNation, Wizkid Live In concert etc.

Born Emmanuel Boakye Bidewtey, he deeply understands the rudiments of the industry and has an upper hand in the entertainment fraternity.

Zolla has served as an Executive Member of Eastern Music Awards, Emerging Music Awards, Brong Ahafo Music Awards. His passion for the profession is enormous.

Aside from his PR duties, he also stands tall as one of the few bloggers who breakout first-hand credible news and also known for digging out substantial information relating to the arts industry.

He is quite visible in the industry and very influential on social media, which to his advantage, has gained a massive following for himself on as well as in real life.

He is a strong media and communication professional skilled in Coaching, Strategic Planning, and Event Management. He’s very transparent on issues around the art industry.

ABOUT CREAT NAIJA

Creat Naija is the First African Creative Record Label whose main focus is to help clients solve business challenges by cross-fertilizing fine blends of creativity, innovation, crafts, strategy and technology such as Branding, Mass & Social Media Marketing, Web Development, Content Creation and Business Management.

Creat Naija delves also into Event planning & Management ,Graphics Design, Photography & Cinematography, Public Activation, Fashion & Lifestyle, Persona Management.

Follow Zolla on all social media platforms:

@zollanie on Instagram, tiktok,snapchat and Twitter

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.