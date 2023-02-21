How Eff The DJ made 2022 Detty December his!

Real name Franklin Digber, but better known as Eff The DJ, has been making headlines lately, and for all the right reasons.

The talented DJ recently caught the attention of Spotify, who picked him up as part of their global campaign to showcase the best of Ghana’s music culture.

And with the way Eff owned Detty December in Ghana, it’s easy to see why.

Detty December is an annual celebration in Ghana where music lovers flock to Accra to enjoy the festivities. Last December, Eff The DJ was at the forefront, providing the soundtrack to the most memorable moments of the period.

With his electrifying sets at JunkFest, M.anifest’s annual Manifestivities, Jerk & Jollof GH, OkayAfrica’s industry mixer, and Sincerely Accra Our Day party, Eff showed the world just how he earned his place as one of the most sought-after DJs in Accra.

Born from a childhood love for the ‘King of Pop’, Michael Jackson, Eff has honed his skills to become one of the most sought-after DJs in Accra.

With musical influences ranging from hip-hop and R&B to highlife and hiplife, Eff’s sets are a seamless fusion of sounds, bringing communities together and embodying the heart of the motherland.

From performing sets at event small parties to transforming Accra’s nightlife and becoming the resident DJ for Guide Radio 91.5FM and Front/Back Accra, Eff has solidified himself as one of the main DJ attractions to look out for when December arrives.

Eff has shared the stage with some of Africa’s biggest names, including Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Kojo Antwi, M.anifest and Burna Boy. He has also performed alongside South African DJs, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa, solidifying his place as a Ghana music industry staple.

Eff’s favorite tracks from December that always got the crowd moving include “Soweto” by Victony ft. Tempoe, “It’s Plenty” by Burna Boy, and “Patek” by Mr Eazi ft. Joey B.

His infectious energy is contagious, and his skillful way of playing music can only be described as an art form. Audiences and industry peers alike are raving about his unique talent, making him one of the most popular DJs in Accra.

Eff the DJ’s mastery of music is not just limited to Detty December. He was a regular feature at AlleyBar’s Trap Thursdays, Front/Back Accra and Polo Beach Club, scoring major events such as the HypeFest Afrochella (now AfroFuture) Afterparty, Afrochella (now AfroFuture) R&B Afterparty and Front/Back’s NYE party.

Eff’s journey is a dazzling display of hard work and passion. His rise to stardom caught the attention of Spotify, who featured him as a curator for one of their hottest playlist of the season, ‘Detty December’, where him alongside other industry colleagues such as Kojo Manuel and Blaq Pages took turns in providing their own curations of the December anthems expected to takeover clubs, parties and gatherings.

With Eff at the turntables, Detty December was owned, and he’ll continue to take the world by storm. Keep an eye out for this rising star, as Eff The DJ continues to make waves in the music industry and leave his mark on the world of DJing.

