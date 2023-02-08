Organisers of AfroXmas Carnival thank patrons for a successful 2022 edition

Syphics Studios, in consortium with other event companies, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of its AfroXmas Carnival, which took place on the 25th and 26th of December in Tema, Greater Accra.

The carnival was an incredible celebration of community, culture, fun, and entertainment. It featured a wide range of activities, including parade, masquerade competitions, musical performances and was attended by thousands of people from all walks of life.

The AfroXmas Carnival was a resounding success, and we are proud to say that it has cemented its place as the biggest Free event in the capital.

Not only was the carnival an exciting and enjoyable experience for everyone who attended, but it also played a significant role in promoting the city.

The event attracted visitors from far and wide, providing a boost to local businesses and showcasing the city’s unique culture and history.

In recognition of their support, Syphics Studios presented a plaque of appreciation to the Tema Traditional Council, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Member of Parliament for Tema Central Constituency Yves Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey, Former Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La and BlowChem Industries Limited.

AfroXmas is not just an event, it’s an experience. It’s a celebration of community, a showcase of culture and local talent, and an opportunity to have fun and make memories that will last a lifetime.

For more information about contact at info.afroxmas@gmail.com, +233 54 321 9440, +233 24 278 1845, +1 530 341 4361

