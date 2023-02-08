Lynx TV is set to launch with Sika Osei, DJ Vyrusky & other budding talents

Lynx Entertainment are set to re-launch their TV platform with new shows from Sika Osei, DJ Vyrusky, Richmond Xavier Amoakoh (Lawyer Nti) and more.

The over-the-top, next-gen media channel will offer immersive content that cuts across the contemporary lifestyle of today’s African; projecting dynamic culture while keeping their audience entertained with music, film, talk shows documentaries & more.

The content produced by Lynx TV and Tigon Creative Studios will be available online; streaming via the Lynx TV Facebook and YouTube platforms.

The channel kicks off its operations with 3 new shows that will air this month and promises exciting new show roll-outs every month after.

This month’s program line-up includes Stripped by Sika Osei, Caught on Tape with DJ Vyrusky and Things That Girls Say, hosted by new budding presenters including Miss Malaika 2021 2nd runner up, Khaissah.

The new channel taps into today’s digital consumer patterns and aims to add movies, limited series and more in course of the year. The OTT channel will operate from the Lynx Manor building in Akweteman, which is also home to Ghana’s leading record label, Lynx Entertainment.

Follow Lynx TV now on all social media platforms and subscribe to the Facebook & YouTube channels for exciting new content each week.

