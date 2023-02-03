Boomplay to Celebrate African Music Excellence at the 65th Grammys with Free Subscription

The global music industry is gearing up for one of its biggest nights of the year – the 65th Grammy Awards and Boomplay isn’t planning to be left out!

With African artists receiving landmark nominations across different categories this year, Africa’s most expansive music streaming and download platform, Boomplay, has announced a campaign to celebrate this feat.

The streamer is providing its users with a free subscription to enjoy and discover music without any barriers and at no cost for the whole day on Monday, 6th February 2023, upon announcement of any African artist winning their category.

Africa boasts eight nominations at this year’s event, and at least one African artist is anticipated to bring home the coveted Grammys trophy at the end of the ceremony, setting up Boomplay users across the continent for a fitting celebration on the streaming platform.

Tosin Sorinola, Boomplay’s Director of Artist & Media Relations, shared, ”Boomplay has always been at the forefront of supporting African music and artists, and the free subscription initiative is another proof of our commitment to our mission to keep empowering the African music ecosystem to unlock its full potential.

We are offering a free subscription to all our users for the celebration of African excellence in music at the 2023 Grammy awards. With the one-day free subscription, music lovers can access our catalogue of over 95 million songs to stream ad-free content and download for offline play —a perfect opportunity for music lovers to support and celebrate their favourite artists.

We are very proud of the great strides African acts are making, putting African music on the map globally, and this is our way of cheering them on and showing our support.”

African music was duly represented when the Recording Academy released its list of nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards. Nigerian megastar Burna Boy and Beninese legend Angelique Kidjo are nominated in the Best Global Music Album category, while Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni, Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo, South Africa’s Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nombeco Zikode and Burna Boy are all up for Best Global Performance.

Remarkably, outside the Global Music categories, Nigeria’s Tems is nominated in the Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories for her collaboration with Drake and Future on the charts-topping “Wait for You” song. Angelique Kidjo is also nominated in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category for her Woman King Song, “Keep Rising”.

Noted for its easy-to-use features and high-quality audio streaming, Boomplay offers an extensive library of songs and podcasts, as well as specially curated playlists from various genres and artists, updated regularly to ensure the latest hits are available.

Boomplay users can create playlists, discover new music through personalized recommendations, and listen to songs offline. The streaming platform offers ad-free and offline playback of downloaded songs via affordable daily, weekly and monthly subscriptions and data bundle packages following its strategic partnerships with related telecommunication companies.

More details on the #BoomplayFreeSubscription campaign can be found here: https://www.boomplay.com/share/buzz/4155442

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.