From DJs sets to a million streams; LeonardoDDJ’s magic continues to shine

In his 4month of uploading his DJ Mixes on DSPs, Ghanaian DJ, LeonardoDDJ has continuously chalked one milestone after the other.

After amassing over 2 million streams on Boomplay and Spotify at the end of the year in 2022, the DJ started 2023 by hitting 1million+ streams on his Lost File 006 mix on Boomplay.

A week after that, he chalked an even bigger feat by becoming joining an exclusive club of Ghanaians with over 500,000+ monthly listeners on Spotify.

An entertainer and music curator, Leonardo DJ has always been a music enthusiast even before he began working his magic on the boards.

His real name is Leonardo Atayi, Leonardo began his journey as a curator by putting together playlists for his friends for their events and parties.

Leonardo has earned a name for himself within Accra’s nightlife, events, and music scene.

Known for his signature mixes and DJ sets at events, his works have seen him play at some of Accra’s biggest nightlife centres and events including Outmosphere, IL Capo, Alley Bar, The Heights Bar, Polo Club and Kruna nightclub.

