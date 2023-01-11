Apple Music hosts first Africa Now event on the African continent in Ghana

Apple Music rounded off 2022 in style by hosting its very first Africa Now event on the African continent in Accra, Ghana on 30 December.

This premium VIP event was attended by over 300 of the continent’s key tastemakers and industry executives, as well as some of the continent’s biggest artists including Tiwa Savage, Elaine, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, TRESOR, Pheelz, Sauti Sol, King Promise, GuiltyBeatz and Jidenna.

Dadaboy Ehiz (Africa Now Radio host) and Dotty (Apple Music 1 host and Lead Cultural Curator, Black Music, UK) were also in Accra to celebrate.

“Our first time in Ghana was unforgettable–an event unlike any other in Accra. This is an event that can really become an annual staple in the black music calendar” Dotty said.

“Celebrating African music on the continent was the perfect way to end the year. Seeing all the stakeholders come together at the Africa Now event was indeed a great time for the music scene on the continent” said Ehiz.

With a DJ line-up, curated by the Apple Music team that included SPINALL (Nigeria), TxC (South Africa) and DJ Aroma (Ghana), the first Africa Now event set a precedent for more successful editions to follow in its footsteps.

