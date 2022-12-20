Clement Afreh adjudged Best Christian Blogger of the year at Praise Achievement Awards ’22

Clement Afreh, the founder of @CBCInc_Hypes was adjudged the Best Christian Blogger of the year in the maiden edition of the Praise Achievement Awards, organized by Praise TV and God’s Family Music Ministry headed by Mr Dennis Anderson.

The awards night was held at The Oil Dome of the Royal House Chapel. Many gospel artistes based in Ghana and the diaspora were in attendance.

The likes of Sinach, Mary Ghansah, Amy Newman, Stella Aba Seal, Sonnie Badu, Preye, Prospa Ochimana, Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Akesse, Edwin Dadson, Ohemaa Mercy, MOG, Millicent Yankey, Scott Evans and KingzKid graced the stage with songs from their discography.

The first award on the night was the BEST CHRISTIAN BLOGGER OF THE NIGHT. The nominees were;

Gospel Hypers

Clement Afreh

Lois Hypes

Hypes Media

GH Christian Events

Gospel Spotlight

Gospel Gh

Alpha Gospel

Glovers Hub

Gospel Billboard

Worshippers Gh

Gospel promoters

Gospel2Me

CBCInc Hypes

Gospel Hub

Rev PJ Markwei was called on to announce and present the award, and with a smile on his face as though happy with what he saw, he announced Clement Afreh as winner of the category.

Full Winners List here

Clement Afreh is the founder and CEO of CBC Incorporated (The choir, the publicity agency @CBCInc_Hypes and the ushering agency @CBCIncUshers) and a two weeks earlier had picked up awards for being the CEO of the year and the Agency of the year awards GESA 22 Awards organized by JAD Events .

He doesn’t attribute this to any efforts of his, but attributes it to the favour of God and deems it a great honour to be chosen by the organizers to receive this award.

Clement Afreh is also a music director and a bassists based in Kumasi and churches with the LIVING WATERS CHAPEL AG English Church Maxima. He is also the founder of the all female band called Travail In Worship Ministry (aka The Travailers) @travailersTIWM @SistersTalkGlobal.

