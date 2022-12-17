MentorXi Finals; Herbyboi Target The Ultimate

Young Ghanaian musician, band performer, and Mentor Xi contestant Herbert Ohene Addo known as Herby Boi targets the ultimate as he readies to serve patrons with intriguing and exciting performances that would crown his collection of performances since gracing the mentor stage.

The young singer since his days in the mentor house has been recognized as a great performer and musician as he had won the award for performance of the night on various nights.

Identifying comfortably as a reggae and conscious music performer, Herby eyes to take home the biggest prize of the night as they battle it out at the National Theatre on 17 December 2022.

The four finalists stand a chance to take home a cash prize of 40,000 GHC, a gold-plated trophy, a return ticket to abroad with $500 (USD) spending money, 100,000 in airtime, products from sponsors, and, of course, bragging rights and street credibility from growing raw talent to earning the title of MENTOR XI WINNER.

Herby is still rallying to get the support that will complement his illustrious performance and stagecraft on the night and in that regard calls for the aid of the public’s vote through the link

https://payments.realityshows.3news.com/shows/votes-payments/#/427