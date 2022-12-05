King Promise, Smallgod and Kuami Eugene feature in Apple Music’s Chop Life 2022

Now in its second year, Apple Music’s Chop Life campaign toasts to the festive season with 15 exclusive guest playlists from West African artists.

King Promise, Smallgod and Kuami Eugene lead a list which includes Pheelz, Young Jonn, Niniola, Poco Lee, L.A.X, Magixx, Tesh Carter, Harmonize, Femi One, Mbosso, Azawi and Ommy Dimpoz, with each artist handpicking a selection of their favourite songs that inspire them to Chop Life at all times.

Apple Music’s Chop Life 2022

Apple Music will host a dedicated Chop Life space on the platform dedicated to celebrating great music and embracing the spirit of enjoyment at all times, featuring a flagship playlist, bespoke artwork, and carefully curated content for a variety of moods and grooves, with a selection of DJ Mixes also available.

“This is my collection of songs to unwind to and not focus on the problems cos problems no dey finish. You for Chop Life before life chops you. 5 star.” – King Promise

Check out Chop Life here

“Even more than being a musician, I’m a music fan and any opportunity to be in the shoes of the music fan is exciting for me. Chop life to me is about being free to enjoy the best life has to offer. This playlist is made up of songs that give me that feeling on a regular. Thank you Apple Music for the opportunity to tap into my music fan side.” – Kuami Eugene

