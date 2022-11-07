GHS 10,000 Up For grabs In Guide Radio’s ‘King of The Decks’ Competition

Fast-growing urban radio station Guide Radio 91.5FM has partnered with Ballantine’s Whisky to announce King of The Decks: a Dj competition for DJs of all genders and genres within the country.

The station manager, Ekow Abban said: “Guide Radio is known as a station that puts the quality of their music curation first and for me as a DJ as well, I’m very keen on increasing the value of DJs here in Ghana. King of the Decks is just one of many ways I hope to do that”

The brand manager for Ballantine’s Whisky Jeannette Quashie also had this to say: “We are thrilled to partner with Guide Radio to début the first edition of King of the Decks. Ballantine’s whisky is a brand that has a passion for music and is keen on supporting the music culture in Ghana. DJs play an important role in this industry but are not given the relevant support.

With this competition, Ballantine’s Whisky hopes to shift the focus on DJs and give them the much-needed recognition they deserve. We encourage all DJs and aspiring DJs to showcase their talent by participating in this challenge.”

How to take part in the competition:

Submit a 5-minute audio recording of your mix on ballantines.com/en-gh/

Follow up with an Instagram post of a video of you performing the mix on Instagram.

Tag @guideradio915 and @ballantinesGH and stand the chance of being chosen to be a part of the Starting 10.

The Starting 10 DJs will also solicit votes from fans and well-wishers while going through a grooming process on adding value to themselves as DJs

A final 5, chosen through the voting process will then go on to perform at an exclusive King of The Decks party in December, where judges and the audience will choose the ultimate winner.

The winner gets GHS10,000, a 6 months residency on Guide Radio 91.5FM and more. The runners-up aren’t left out and will also enjoy a number of benefits from Guide Radio and her partners

Submit your mixes now and remember, there’s no over or under-qualified person…it’s open to all DJs.

Submit here: https://www.ballantines.com/en-gh/

