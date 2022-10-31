DJ Sly King joins YFM with new show ‘The Touchdown’

The weekend of music lovers just got better as DJ Sly King comes their way with “The Touchdown” every Sunday on Y-Fm 107.9.

The music-filled show lasts for 3 hours precisely 7 pm-10 pm. There is no dull moment with the award-winning DJ Sly King on this show as he treats his audience to back-to-back “hit songs” from their favourite all-time artists across all Genres in the world.

The show is an interactive one with listeners worldwide. Just so you know you are in safe hands, DJ Sly King aside being nasty on the turn table, is also a hitmaker as well.

He has songs with Ckay, Teni, Wendy Shay, Fameye, Daphne, Ice Prince, Didi B, Eddy Kenzo, DopeNation, VVIP and more.

So grab your dancing shoes, and let Dj Sly King take you on a beautiful musical journey on your radio.

