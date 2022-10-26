Nii Noi: One of Ghana Gospel industry’s best kept secret!

Nii Noi has been an integral part of the gospel fraternity for years, contributing immensely to the elevation of the gospel, the industry and its players.

In the world of the creative industry, it is fathomable to have the spotlight fixated on just the artiste/musician or the Minister of God.

It is an acceptable phenomenon to have the star grab all the attention and the mentions but it is also important to note that, there are personnel who work tirelessly to make that star musician or Minister of the gospel shine. They are crucial to the projection of the gospel and its purveyors.

One of such personnel is Nii Noi!

Management

Nii Noi has some vast experience when it comes to Artiste Management – having had hands in the careers of most of the gospel artistes, notable among them being Akesse Brempong.

Akesse Brempong is one of the accomplished contemporary gospel musicians in the country and Nii Noi is part of the process that shaped one of the most respected brands in the field.

He has, over the years, offered his managerial expertise to quite a number of Ghanaian gospel acts, helping shape their respective careers and brand positioning.

Events

Almost every gospel event that happens in the capital has the signature of Nii Noi on it, whether he is solely in charge or offering a helping hand to the project. His level of understanding and cooperation is exemplary and his commitment and dedication to every task are simply commendable.

He has worked on several high profile events including ‘Women In Worship’, ‘Symphonic’, Agape Carnival, ‘Praise Reloaded’ and many others.

Radio & TV

As an OAP (0n-Air-Personality), Nii Noi has built such an enviable experience on the media front – racking up years of expertise in both radio and television.

He had a stint as host of Sunny 88.7FM’s ‘Christian Entertainment Review’ from 2017 to 2018; a show that has been showing on television on ATV/GNTV this and every Saturday at 5pm, with Nii as host.

Presently on Sunny 88.7FM, he is the host for TCA Top 10 Countdown every Saturday, 12noon to 1pm.

He has also become a super substitute for another gospel music stalwart, Franky 5, for his award-winning show, ‘This Is Gospel’ on Hitz 103.9FM.

Activism

He has been part of the 3Music Awards Board for years, bringing his experience and intellect to the table in deliberations and processes of categorization, nominations and selection of winners for the scheme.

As a member of the advocacy group, ‘Table of Men’ – Nii, together with his peers, have been clamoring for change in the gospel fraternity; a change that would see the uplift of the industry onto a pedestal.

Character

Nii Noi is adored and cherished by many, especially those who have had the opportunity of working with him. He is extremely slow to anger, accommodative; a kindred heart and always with a genial smile.

He is extremely passionate and zealous about work and always gives his 100 to every project.

Working with him is a refreshing and fulfilling experience that brings out the best in anybody.

