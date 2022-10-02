Sellas Manna shortlisted in 2022 Top 50 Ghanaian bloggers

It is another year in Avance Media’s calendar to recognize influential bloggers in Ghana and Sellas Manna, the founder and editor of Christian platform WorshippersGh, has been listed as part of Top Ghanaian Bloggers for the second time in a row.

Sellas Manna has been phenomenal over these few years as one of the top gospel blogger in Ghana and around Africa, garnering lots of love and followership on his platform around the world. Because of his consistency, dedication and hard work, he has moved 18 steps further from last year’s 39th position on the Top Bloggers List to this year’s 21st position.

WorshippersGh has served individuals especially the Christian fraternity with consistent inspiration, sermons, gospel music, news update and general Christian content around the world, hence keeping followers updated always and motivated to stay on course as far as the faith is concerned

WorshippersGh has become a household name when it comes to partnerships with gospel events, gospel artistes and their content promotions both locally and internationally. In 2019, WorshippersGh has been nominated as Gospel Media of The Year at the African Gospel Music and Media awards held in the UK.

With several other nominations and recognitions including the recent nomination as Blogger of The Year at Praise Achievement Awards and at the National Gospel Music Awards, Sellas Manna and his platform have lived up to the expectation of inspiring, edifying and promoting the gospel.

Aside from being listed on this prestigious list, Sellas was also one of the speakers at Avance Media’s annual bloggers summit. Speaking on the main topic, The Now and Future of Blogging, his session together with other colleagues was one of the most interactive on the day with insightful take homes.

Sellas Manna is a Ghanaian Blogger with a focus on Gospel blogging, PR Personnel, Web Developer (UX/UI Consultant), SEO Expert, and Digital Entrepreneur.

About Avance Media and this year’s rankings

Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has announced the 2022 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers ranking at the annual Ghana Bloggers Summit held in Accra on 24th September 2022.

This year’s ranking which marks its 4th edition has been used to celebrate the contributions of bloggers who have created various online news portals to inform, educate and entertain their readers.

Emerging at the top spot of the ranking for the first time is Blogger and Youtuber, Felix Adomako Mensah also known as Zionfelix with his blog zionfelix.net.

Other bloggers who made the top 5 include Rashad Kojo Emmanuel of ghpage.com, Ameyaw Debrah of ameyawdebrah.com, Papaga Seckloawu Bless & Frank Bonor Mawutor of vimbuzz.com and Kofi Cephas of ghgossip.com.

According to metrics used in ranking the bloggers which involve their annual website traffic and social media engagements, Zionfelix maintains his lead as the most followed blogger on Instagram and YouTube whiles Ameyaw Debrah maintained his position as the most followed blogger on Twitter. Rashad Emmanuel’s Ghpage.com also maintain its leading position as the most followed blog on Facebook.

Speaking about the ranking, Managing Director of Avance Media, Prince Akpah stated that, the ranking helps bloggers to grow very competitive blogs and ensure their platforms are used to disseminate very credible news items to readers across the world.

Blogger, Ohemaa Candace maintained her position as the leading female blogger in Ghana at the 22nd position with her blog ghslpash.com.

The list which was announced at this year’s Ghana Bloggers Summit was supported by MTN Ghana, GhanaWeb & Verna Natural Mineral Water.

