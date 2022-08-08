fbpx
December is in Ghana & nowhere else in the world! – Anne Sophie Ave promotes Ghana with her last days in office

She'll be dearly missed for her impact on the Ghanaian Music industry.

Photo Credit: /Google Images

Widely known as the most affable, relatable & impactful ambassador Ghana has ever encountered, France Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has classified Ghana as the number one destination for celebrations in December as her tenure of office nears its end.

The diplomat, who is to leave Ghana in August after her term as an ambassador has come to an end, said she will always come back to Ghana because she has made close friends and also has property here in Ghana.

Meanwhile, she noted that she would be in the country in December.

According to her, that is “because I know that December is in Ghana and nowhere else in the world.”

Anne Sophie also stated that leaving Ghana makes her emotional.

“And I try not to be emotional and I try not to think that I’m gonna be leaving because I’ll be crying all along and it’s very devastating. I only try to focus on when I am coming back and try to remember all the amazing memories I have and all the friends I have and when should I next come, hopefully in December,” she said in a GTV interview.

She stated that her stay in Ghana has been an amazing one, characterized by the good music Ghanaian artistes produce.

“There’s one song that made me very very emotional is Le gba gbe by Stonebwoy. When I was in Vume in the Volta Region in the middle of the mountains, they played the French National anthem, which made me very emotional.”

