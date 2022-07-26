First Ghana CultureFest Belgium launched!

The maiden edition of the Ghana CultureFest Belgium has officially been launched in Accra to a list of high profile attendees.

The Gold Coast Restaurant & Cocktail Bar hosted great dignitaries such as Mr. Kwaku Boamah Acheampong – President Of Ghana Council, Belgium, Bessa Simons – Acting President Of MUSIGA, Madam Janet Nyame Edna, Executive Director of National Commission on Culture, and Akpinifia Okpekpewuokpe Dagadu IX, Paramount Chief of the Akpini Traditional Area.

Speaking at the launch event, founders Kwaku Agyekum Sikahene and Ama Wusuwaah expressed gratitude to all present dignitaries and media while also revealing that they are looking forward to meeting everyone at the main event for the Ghana Culture Fest in Belgium.

Mr Kwaku Boamah Acheampong stated that the event is primarily intended to promote Ghanaian culture not only in Belgium but throughout Europe, as well as to promote Ghanaian music.

They will also be constructing workshops where their children will have the opportunity to learn about Ghanaian culture such as Chieftancy affairs, naming ceremonies, how marriage takes place (known here as paying of bride price), puberty rites, and food.

The acting President of MUSIGA spoke out in support of the event, saying, “As MUSIGA, we are excited to be a part of this program because we know it will showcase Ghana’s rich music and culture.”

He also congratulated the organizers and the Ghana Council on this brilliant initiative, stating that such an event serves as a mandate to let the world know what Ghana has to offer.

Madam Janet Nyame Edna also spoke up, revealing that the main goal of this initiative is to promote Ghana to the rest of the world.

The event will officially happen in Belgium on October 1st, 2022.

About Ghana CultureFest.

This annual event aims at promoting the culture of Ghana by educating and informing the now and upcoming generations living in Europe especially Belgium about our Ghanaian norms, customs and traditions which are evidently adrift in today’s modern society.

This initiative is proudly powered by WUKU and the Ghana Council of Belgium.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.