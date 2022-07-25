You support artists and once they succeed, they turn on you – Kwao Lezzes

For about ten years, Kwao Lezzes has collaborated with artists such as Dr. Cryme, Stay Jay, Flowkingstone, MOG Beatz, and Ahkan, among others.

His greatest desire, according to Kwao, is to see the dreams of talented people come true.

There are numerous talents in Ghana who want assistance, and according to Kwao, who is currently the road manager for rapper Amerado, he is willing to assist such talents.

“Managing artists has not always been simple, but I enjoy my work, especially when I recognize an artist’s remarkable skill.

There are many sacrifices involved in helping an unknown artist gain popularity, so when I succeed in my mission, I feel fulfilled.

You must always be prepared for everything. He said, “Some musicians have an attitude of being ungrateful and getting money for promotion.

According to Kwao, who also serves as Nikki Samonas’ publicist, managing an artist requires a relationship in order for the two of you to function well.

“What I do with my artists is that I move on to other artists once they reach the height they require. He recently said in an interview “I usually prefer to deal with underground artists and get them all the publicity they need to climb to the highest height before I move on to the next artist”.

Real name Kwao Richard, but better known by others as Kwao Lezzes-Tyt, Kwao wants to maintain a low profile.

He has hopes to start a record company and sign additional musicians who are talented but lack the resources to succeed.

“There aren’t many record labels in Ghana, and I think a record label would help me succeed more,” We are ready to go once I assemble a strong team.

I want to take this chance to commend companies like Lynx Entertainment and MicBurnerz Music for their work in the music industry.

When new artists succeed, Kwao advised them to show gratitude.

Some of these young artists are unappreciative, which makes it challenging for people and record labels to assist them.

You support artists, and once they succeed, they turn on you. Such actions make it challenging for investors to fully commit and assist, he said.

In addition to managing artists, Kwao is a corporate and personal branding expert as well as a digital media consultant and social media account manager.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.