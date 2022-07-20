Atimbila to meet the press on 28th July

Atimbila will officially announce a deal he has signed and provide a platform to dole out accurate information on Atimbila’s upcoming projects.

Koby Maxwell Productions (KMP), a US-based production and talent management company invites entertainment journalists and bloggers to the “Atimbila Meets The Press” conference.

The conference will take place at the Gold Coast Restaurant & Cocktail Bar, Cantonments, on Thursday 28th July 2022 at exactly 5:00 PM.

The press conference will encompass listening sessions, an introduction of the Atimbila and his Batakari Band, an upcoming tour, and an album release.

The discussion will be led by the KM Productions management and a seasoned entertainment journalist to respond to questions that will emanate.

Notwithstanding, the conference is strictly by invitation to selected entertainment journalists and bloggers.

The conference is aimed at providing a glorious opportunity to share Atimbila’s musical journey and his upcoming projects with entertainment journalists/bloggers, his fans, and music lovers.

He will also use the opportunity to make Ghanaians know what to expect of him before the year ends.

ABOUT ATIMBILA

Atimbila Ateere, popularly known by his stage name Atimbila is a traditional African musician who sings in his native language Frafra, Twi, and English.

Atimbila epitomises deep musicality, powerful tonal texture, and fiery renditions of traditional music and afro-fusion.

The award-winning musician has recorded hit songs with the likes of Sarkodie, Ruff and Smooth, Strongman, Keche, among others.

Atimbila rose to fame after his sterling performance in MTN Hitmaker season one which he won.

Born in Bolgatanga, he plays the Kologo (small guitar with two strings attached to a gourd) since age seven (7).

His song, ‘Nice Me’ featuring the award-winning rapper, Sarkodie and Mohammed was released in 2018 to critical acclaim.

