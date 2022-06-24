Boomplay partners with Airteltigo to make music streaming more affordable

Africa’s most extensive music streaming and download platform, Boomplay, has partnered with the leading telecommunications company, AirtelTigo, to see subscribers access affordable music streaming and download on Boomplay.

The partnership introduces the “Boomplay x AirtelTigo Subscription Plan” which offers AirtelTigo users and music lovers the option to purchase daily, weekly, and monthly subscriptions on Boomplay for GHs 2, 9 and 17, respectively, using their airtime.

In addition, AirtelTigo subscribers will stand a chance of winning amazing prizes, including merchandise, airtime and more, in a lucky draw when purchasing any of the daily, weekly, and monthly subscriptions. The subscription plan on Boomplay provides users with an ad-free listening experience and unlimited offline playback of downloaded songs.

Regarding the partnership, General Manager for Boomplay Ghana, Elizabeth Ntiamoah-Quarshie, disclosed, “With over 80 million songs available on the Boomplay app, we couldn’t be more excited about this partnership with AirtelTigo to make music streaming and download more affordable for Ghanaians.

As a company playing a pivotal role in Ghana’s music industry, we constantly seek ways to advance the streaming culture while boosting artists’ revenues on Boomplay. This partnership is another milestone chalked in our books and a win for the music industry.”

Commenting on the partnership, Atul Narain Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at AirtelTigo noted,

“We at AirtelTigo actively work towards making life simple for our customers, and this is another step in that direction.

We all know the important role the music plays in the life of an average Ghanaian and our partnership with Boomplay will only make them enjoy their favorite music even more.

With access to millions of local, regional, and international songs, AirtelTigo customers will benefit from special goodies offered daily including, free airtime, bonus validity (or enhanced validity) and free Boomplay merchandise.”

He further said, “We all have access to various music sources, but only a paid subscription plan offers unlimited downloads of ad-free music in HD sound quality for enhanced music experience, all this in addition to the biggest advantage of listening offline and save big on data bills.

AirtelTigo customers can send any of the keywords, BMPD/BMPW/BMPM to the SMS short code 4441.”

Boomplay is a key player in Africa’s music streaming revolution.

The streamer has made significant investments in the development and growth of local music industries through strategic partnerships, stakeholder relations, artist support programs and music promotion initiatives.

Telecommunication partnerships across Africa play an essential role in Boomplay’s advancement strategy. Through this partnership with AirtelTigo, Boomplay makes its catalogue of over 80 million tracks available to Ghanaian music fans via affordable subscription plans.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.