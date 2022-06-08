Has Rich Boogie’s Made In Ghana riled up fans of other dancehall artists?

With context to eulogize dancehall greats like Samini, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy, Rich Boogie‘s “Made In Ghana” single was blown out of context by fans of other dancehall acts.

So far, it is one of the most creative compositions of the year 2022. Made In Ghana, a song that garnered all the attention, both negative and positive, is still doing well months after its release.

In the early weeks of its release, a rift erupted as fans of Ras Kuuku, Jupitar, and Iwan argued about the credibility of the said artist, Rich Boogie, to have put Stonebwoy, Samini, and Shatta Wale ahead of their artistes, who arguably are the pacesetters of the dancehall genre.

This argument piqued my interest enough to listen to the song, and wow! It was quickly added to my playlist.

It tells and appreciates these three icons for their hard work, consistency, focus, and, lastly, being the pioneers of the dancehall genre in Ghana, a part that didn’t sit so well with other dancehallers.

However, sitting carefully and analyzing the song, one would understand the pain of having their artist names omitted from this great body of work.

It was not only written, sung, and produced creatively, but promoted creatively too.

The song, after about two days of its release, was like a time bomb, hitting all the four pillars in Africa, gaining global airplay on the major TV and radio platforms.

Today, the chart-topping song, “Made In Ghana,” continues to reign in Ghana and the international market.

However, Rich Boogie has proven to be an outstanding persona in the dancehall fraternity. His songs Y3 B3 Gro, Makoma Mu Hemaa, Dance, and Take A Look are all evidence of his artistry.

