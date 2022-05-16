Arenaboss nominated as best promoter of the year

Adams Awui popularly known as Arenaboss has grabbed two nominations at the 2nd edition of the Central Entertainment and Business Awards 2022.

The awards scheme seeks to recognize and honor hardworking Corporate Business entities as well as Creative Art, Media, and Sports personalities who hail from the Central Region of Ghana

The multiple award-winning blogger took to his Instagram page to solicit votes and support from his fans.

Arenaboss as the C.E.O of Arenaboss promotions also grabbed 2 nominations for his blog.

The Central entertainment and business awards is organized by iEvents Ghana.

