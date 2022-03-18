Arnold Asamoah Baidoo reveals reason why Nana Ama Mcbrown no longer hosts United Showbiz

Renowned entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has explained why Nana Ama Mcbrown has been absent on the screens of UTV’s United Showbiz since the beginning of the year.

According to him, the celebrated actress cum TV personality is currently not available to resume her duties as the main host of the United Showbiz segment aired on United Television.

It appears that Nana Ama Mcbrown since the beginning of the year has not made an appearance on the show as she used to since last year.

Her pundits, Bullgod, A Plus, and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo still hold their position as the main pundits on the show but Nana Ama Mcbrown has been absent for some time now.

The show is now being hosted by Ghanaian celebrities who are being tasked by the producers of the show to fill in for Nana Ama Mcbrown until whenever she is ready to resume her position.

Speaking in an interview with Akwasi Aboagye on the Entertainment Review, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has explained that Nana Ama Mcbrown is currently unavailable to hot the show.

He said that rumors speculated that Nana she has quit the station are not accurate, hence her fans and lovers of the United Showviz should exercise a little patience until she returns from her break to host the show again.

