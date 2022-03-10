Daughter of late Hiplife pioneer, Rab Bakari sets up GoFundMe campaign to foot funeral cost!

Late Ghanaian Hiplife pioneer, DJ Rab Bakari’s daughter, Safiya Bakari, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise finances for her dad’s funeral.

Mr Bakari tragically passed away on March 6, 2022 in Busua, Western Region. Rab tragically died after drowning on the beach in Busua, Western Region, during the Asa Baako Festival.

Safiya, his daughter, indicated why the fundraiser was necessary. She wrote;

“Hello, all. My name is Safiya Bakari and I am fundraising to assist with the funeral expenses of my beloved father – Rab Bakari. We lost my dad on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Takoradi, Ghana.

My wish is for my Mom, myself and my sister Noriah to be able to travel to Ghana to pay our last respect to this wonderful man and see my dad for the last time before interment,”

Click the link to contribute: SUPPORT RAB BAKARI

As at the time of reporting, the Gofundme which was created three days ago has exceeded its goal of $10,000.

Recall that Sarkodie was among the many celebs who took to social media to mourn his demise.

Taking to the bird app, Sarkodie expressed how much the industry will miss Rab Bakari in his brief heartbreaking tweet. He wrote;

“If there’s something we (industry) can’t get over, it’s definitely going to be This very one !!! Like how???

