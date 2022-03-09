Quables: the Ghanaian grooming young talents for success

The young visionary has in time cemented himself as a digital marketing buff, social media strategist and talent manager extraordinaire, whose drive is unlike any we’ve come across.

Before this new-found passion and managerial glory, Ernest ‘Quables’ Kwablah was a budding personality in his own right. He had already been a familiar face in numerous TV commercials and even starred in his own self-produced YouTube series ‘’Who is Right’’.

Also, he was a brand ambassador for the likes of MTN Pulse and Kit Kat, next to his influencer status for Lucozade, Nescafe Africa, SKY Girls Ghana, Men’s Grooming, etc. Tigo (now AirtelTigo) would also have their day in the sun with the sensation, lighting up some of their billboards around Accra with his infectious smile.

But that was all years ago. In recent times, Quables is to be pictured (figuratively) as a lighthouse for the talented youth – one guiding their futures into the successful arms of tomorrow.

This outlook of “being a positive force in the lives of other people” as he puts it has led him to effectively manage and preside over the successes of Dancegod Lloyd, Afrobeast, D Jay, Afronitaaa and Chukwu the Painter to name a few.

He has effectively accomplished this dream through the lens of q17 Dynasty and the co-founded Dance with a Purpose (DWP) Academy.

An alumni of Legon PRESEC and KNUST, Quables’ bond with long-time friend and dance virtuoso, Dancegod Lloyd was key to unlocking his present-day abilities: “We go way back to PRESEC, Laud and I. He convinced me to manage him and fellow dancer, Afrobeast and I’m glad it’s an offer I never turned down’’, Quables shared during a phone conversation.

“A lot has changed since our journey began in 2016. We co-founded the charitable DWP Academy together – that was in 2017, I believe – and so far, it has been the strongest symbol of our working relationship. Next thing you know Laud is dancing with the likes of Beyoncé and I’m managing more talents. True success story”.

Today, the advent of social media has changed how we view showbiz and competent personalities like Quables are using it to re-imagine the status quo.

This presents him with the perfect avenue to not only consolidate but represent the scores of youthful talents whose passion to pursue their dreams and aspirations may be undermined.

In the end, he believes all this ambition can be channelled rightly and used to give Ghana a facelift of distinction in the world of entertainment.

Till then, Ernest ‘Quables’ Kwablah is content with assembling the talk of tomorrow and serving their interests today just as any good leader would.

Keep up with Ernest ‘Quables’ Kwablah on his socials (Twitter, Instagram: @quables) to not miss out on Ghana’s next big thing.

You can also check out his charitable academy DWP here: Twitter: @dwpacademyworld – Instagram: dwpacademy | YouTube

Instagram: quables

Twitter: @quables

Facebook: Quables Gh

