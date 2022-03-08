International Women’s Day 2022 on Boomplay!

Boomplay, Africa’s leading music streaming platform, is highlighting the journey and achievements of women in the male dominated music industry as part of International Women’s Day 2022 (IWD2022).

The global theme for IWD2022 is “Break the Bias” and in line with this, Boomplay, aside amplifying women content on its platform to commemorate the day, have captured the stories of a number of female artists including Eno Barony, Mz Vee, Sista Afia, Sefa and AK Songstress on social media.

Media Personality, AJ Sarpong of Citi FM and celebrity disc jockey, The Masked DJ, also shared their thoughts on their inspiration and the need to end the stereotypes about women in the music industry.

The General Manager of Boomplay Ghana, Elizabeth Ntiamoah-Quarshie in her message shared that, “Boomplay as a company is inclined towards women empowerment and this has seen women take up high positions across all levels of management.

For instance, we have a unique story of the country mangers in most of our operational countries – Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and Cote D’Ivoire – being women.”

“There needs to be an intentional effort within the music industry towards more female representation and more avenues of support for female artists and creatives in order for the bias to be broken.

They are many amazing and capable women that need the spotlight to be on them,” she added.

The artistes involved in the Boomplay IWD 2022 (#BoomplayIWD2022) campaign have curated special playlists on Boomplay to mark the day.

