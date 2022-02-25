Ghana’s Culturally Lit Africa TV show now airs on USA-based UBC-TV with Aleida Castillo as host!

Aleida Castillo is a NY-based Afro-Latina Radio Host from Dominican Republic. She has been coming to Ghana for more than six years helping artists, activist and investors do business in Ghana.

She landed a national syndication radio and tv deal in Ghana and in the process Culturally Lit Africa the tv show was born.

The show goes behind the music and culture of Indy artist. The show has quickly gained the attention and respect of Ghanaian artist in America as they get an opportunity to showcase their work in Ghana.

The show features artists new song release, their music videos as well the opportunity to share their story and experiences in the music business.

As popularity increase for Culturally Lit Africa so does the tv opportunities. The show was just picked up by UBC-TV Network and soon to air everywhere.

Peggy Dodson CEO of New York City based television network UBC-TV says “Culturally Lit Africa is a hit show” as she gets ready to debut the show in multiple US television platforms and worldwide.

When we asked Aleida what has been the best part in this process she kindly responded, “ getting the opportunity to elevate the people and the artists who become part of the show”

Aleida brings special guest hosts on the show such as popular Elmina based DJ Saki, Ghana Music Award Nominee Efua and many more!

Culturally Lit Africa to Debut this March on UBCTV, Glewed TV and later to rolling out on more premium tv platforms.

