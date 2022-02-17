Legends Inn Production Studio opens in Afienya!

It’s a known fact that Ghanaian music is next to circulate the entire globe and having a state-of-the-art music studio such as Legends Inn Production Studio is a pre-requisite.

Located in Afienya, a suburb of Tema in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, adjacent the Emef Police Station, this studio is your best bet in creating your next major hit!

Music Artistes, Voice-over Artistes, Instrumentalists, Rappers among several other patrons can choose from a wide range of services including Vocal recording, drum/instrument tracking, programming, live event multi-tracking, live event post production, mixing and mastering.

Aside the modern gadgets used to maximize the music making process, industry people always know that the best and most vital asset in any studio establishment is an experienced producer and Legends Inn boasts of the legendary music director, multi-intrumentalist, record producer and Artiste, Chris Appau.

Reach out to Legends Inn Production today for the ultimate music production experience!

